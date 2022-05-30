UrduPoint.com

About 60% Of Ukrainian Refugees Returned Home - Interior Ministry Adviser

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2022 | 06:24 PM

About 60% of Ukrainian Refugees Returned Home - Interior Ministry Adviser

About 60% of Ukrainians who fled the country following the start of Russia's special operation have returned to Ukraine, Victor Andrusiv, adviser to the country's Interior Ministry, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) About 60% of Ukrainians who fled the country following the start of Russia's special operation have returned to Ukraine, Victor Andrusiv, adviser to the country's Interior Ministry, said on Monday.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees estimated that the total number of Ukrainian refugees has surpassed 6.7 million as of May 27.

"Despite the risks that people may stay abroad, we are now witnessing a consistent trend (that) Ukrainians are returning home. There are already 4.8 million of them, which is about 60% of the total number of refugees," Andrusiv said on Telegram.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk February May Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Sindh Rescue -1122 Service to be launched on Tues ..

Sindh Rescue -1122 Service to be launched on Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 PDWP approves Rs 5304 mln developmental schemes

PDWP approves Rs 5304 mln developmental schemes

2 minutes ago
 DC for stern action against artificial shortage, p ..

DC for stern action against artificial shortage, profiteering of fertilizer

2 minutes ago
 Three pedestrians die after hit by mini truck

Three pedestrians die after hit by mini truck

2 minutes ago
 Russian, Israeli Senior Officials Discuss Developm ..

Russian, Israeli Senior Officials Discuss Development of Bilateral Relations - M ..

4 minutes ago
 Two Punjab Highway Patrolling constables suspended ..

Two Punjab Highway Patrolling constables suspended

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.