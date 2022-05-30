About 60% of Ukrainian Refugees Returned Home - Interior Ministry Adviser

(@FahadShabbir)

About 60% of Ukrainians who fled the country following the start of Russia's special operation have returned to Ukraine, Victor Andrusiv, adviser to the country's Interior Ministry, said on Monday

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees estimated that the total number of Ukrainian refugees has surpassed 6.7 million as of May 27.

"Despite the risks that people may stay abroad, we are now witnessing a consistent trend (that) Ukrainians are returning home. There are already 4.8 million of them, which is about 60% of the total number of refugees," Andrusiv said on Telegram.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.