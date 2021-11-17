About 60 pct S.Korean adults see low possibility to go up social ladder: survey

UrduPoint.com

Six out of 10 South Korean adults saw a low possibility for them to go up the social ladder despite their efforts, showed a statistical office survey released Wednesday

According to a biennial poll by Statistics Korea, 60.

According to a biennial poll by Statistics Korea, 60.

6 percent of the respondents aged 19 and older think that they have a low possibility to climb up the social and economic strata even though they make efforts to do it.

The figure was compared to 64.9 percent in the survey two years earlier, and more than 60 percent of the surveyed adults still believe that the hierarchical mobility is hard to achieve amid the solidifying social disparity.

Only 25.2 percent of the respondents said they have a high possibility to move up the social ladder. It was up from 22.7 percent polled two years ago.

