About 600 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 02:13 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Almost 600 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 587 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 209 people (including 63 women and 107 children) left Lebanon [for Syria] via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 378 people (including 113 women and 193 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Syrian engineering units have, meanwhile, cleared of mines 2.3 hectares (5.7 acres) of land and destroyed 31 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the center added.

Since 2011, Syria has suffered an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government led by President Bashar Assad. Since government forces have regained control over most of the country from terrorists, the priority is now being given to reaching a political settlement and facilitating the return of refugees.

