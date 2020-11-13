UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 6,000 Police Officers To Keep Order On Presidential Election In Moldova - Official

Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

About 6,000 Police Officers to Keep Order on Presidential Election in Moldova - Official

KISHINEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Law enforcement agencies will involve 6,000 employees to ensure order on the day of the second round of the presidential election in Moldova, the head of the General Police Inspectorate of the Republic, Sergiu Paiu, said on Friday.

"The police will deploy 6,000 employees to promptly respond to reports of violations during the second round of the presidential election. The police will also ensure the safety of the citizens and electoral bureaus, assist in the transportation of ballots and their safety," Paiu said at a briefing.

He recalled that on the election day, only cars with a capacity of no more than eight people would be allowed to be used, as well as regular public transport services.

Agitation is prohibited on election day, especially from the presidential candidates, and the police will monitor the situation.

On November 1, Moldova held the first round of its presidential election. The Central Election Commission announced after counting 100 percent of the ballots that opposition candidate Maia Sandu had secured victory in the first round, with 36.16 percent of the vote, while Igor Dodon, the incumbent president, received 32.61 percent of the vote. They will meet in the runoff on November 15 since none of the candidates received more than 50 percent of the votes in the election.

Related Topics

Election Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Moldova November From Opposition

Recent Stories

PPP leader Jam Madad Ali dies of Coronavirus

15 minutes ago

Healthy lifestyle, balanced diet, daily excercise ..

21 minutes ago

Bollywood actors mourn death of stage and film act ..

39 minutes ago

European stock markets decline at open

21 minutes ago

Measures reviewed against smog

21 minutes ago

UK Embassy Declines to Comment on Detention of Rus ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.