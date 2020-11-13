About 6,000 Police Officers to Keep Order on Presidential Election in Moldova - Official

KISHINEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Law enforcement agencies will involve 6,000 employees to ensure order on the day of the second round of the presidential election in Moldova, the head of the General Police Inspectorate of the Republic, Sergiu Paiu, said on Friday.

"The police will deploy 6,000 employees to promptly respond to reports of violations during the second round of the presidential election. The police will also ensure the safety of the citizens and electoral bureaus, assist in the transportation of ballots and their safety," Paiu said at a briefing.

He recalled that on the election day, only cars with a capacity of no more than eight people would be allowed to be used, as well as regular public transport services.

Agitation is prohibited on election day, especially from the presidential candidates, and the police will monitor the situation.

On November 1, Moldova held the first round of its presidential election. The Central Election Commission announced after counting 100 percent of the ballots that opposition candidate Maia Sandu had secured victory in the first round, with 36.16 percent of the vote, while Igor Dodon, the incumbent president, received 32.61 percent of the vote. They will meet in the runoff on November 15 since none of the candidates received more than 50 percent of the votes in the election.