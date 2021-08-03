About 6,000 Soldiers to Join US-Ukrainian Rapid Trident-2021 Drills - Defense Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) As many as fifteen countries may take part in this year's Rapid Trident exercise, which is set to take place in Ukraine from September 20 to October 1, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Monday, adding that there may be a total of 6,000 participating soldiers.

"The exercise will be held within the framework of international military cooperation and training of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Fifteen states are considering the possibility of joining, and the total number of involved personnel is approaching 6,000," the ministry said in a statement.

The scheduled maneuvers will be combined with the general scenario of the Joint Efforts 2021 strategic command and staff exercise, the statement said.

"For the first time in history, Rapid Trident will hold the live-fire tactical exercise for a multinational battalion.

Additionally, we have planned joint jumps of Ukrainian and US paratroopers from the US military transport aircraft C-130 as part of the drills," the ministry noted.

In late January, the Ukrainian parliament passed a law allowing foreign troops to enter the country to participate in this year's exercises. It was later signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A total of eight multinational exercises are planned on the territory of Ukraine in 2021. Among those are Rapid Trident-2021, Sea Breeze-2021, the Ukrainian-Romanian Riverine-2021, Three Swords-2021, and the Ukrainian-British Warrior Watcher-2021. They are estimated to involve about 21,000 Ukrainian and 11,000 foreign soldiers.