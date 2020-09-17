UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 60,000 Households Left Without Power In Finland Following Storm Aila

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 11:40 AM

About 60,000 Households Left Without Power in Finland Following Storm Aila

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Storm Aila has caused about 60,000 power outages in western and central Finland, the country's energy association said on Thursday.

Seismologists warned on Tuesday of an approaching storm, showers and a wind of up to 35 meters per second (114.8 feet per second).

"Aila storm cut off electricity for 59,725 consumers. [A total of] 5,028 households were disconnected in Mustasaari [Korsholm], 3,542 in Pori, 3,231 in Uusikaupunki, and 2,256 in Eurajoki," the association said.

According to the Ostrobothnia region's rescuers, a strong wind has broken several trees and damaged boats moored along the coast.

The storm is expected to cross Finland and hit Russia on Thursday.

Related Topics

Storm Electricity Russia Pori Finland

Recent Stories

PM congratulates Yoshihide Suga on election as Pri ..

13 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Pompeo, US Congressional ..

27 minutes ago

Gargash, Foreign Minister of Malta discuss advanci ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 17 September 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Pandemic Risks Decade of Progress on Health, Educa ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.