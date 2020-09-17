About 60,000 Households Left Without Power in Finland Following Storm Aila

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Storm Aila has caused about 60,000 power outages in western and central Finland, the country's energy association said on Thursday.

Seismologists warned on Tuesday of an approaching storm, showers and a wind of up to 35 meters per second (114.8 feet per second).

"Aila storm cut off electricity for 59,725 consumers. [A total of] 5,028 households were disconnected in Mustasaari [Korsholm], 3,542 in Pori, 3,231 in Uusikaupunki, and 2,256 in Eurajoki," the association said.

According to the Ostrobothnia region's rescuers, a strong wind has broken several trees and damaged boats moored along the coast.

The storm is expected to cross Finland and hit Russia on Thursday.