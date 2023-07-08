Open Menu

About 640 Pounds Of Pyrotechnics Seized In Paris Suburbs Amid Protests - Police Prefecture

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2023 | 09:10 PM

About 640 Pounds of Pyrotechnics Seized in Paris Suburbs Amid Protests - Police Prefecture

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) Law enforcement officers have seized about 290 kilograms (640 Pounds) of fireworks in Paris suburbs amid mass protests sparked by the murder of a 17-years-old teenager by a police officer, the Paris police prefecture said on Saturday.

"During a pyrotechnic control operation in (the commune of) Aubervilliers yesterday morning, the police, with the assistance of customs officers, seized 286 kilograms of pyrotechnic goods, or a total of 66 boxes with firecrackers," the police prefecture wrote on Twitter.

On July 6, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin instructed the authorities to step up action against the improper use of pyrotechnic products, in particular their possible use against law enforcement officers during the Bastille Day, celebrated on July 14.

French media reported on Thursday that since the beginning of the riots in the country, the police had seized about 1.5 tonnes of pyrotechnics used by protesters. On Friday, 2.7 tonnes of pyrotechnics were also reportedly seized near the French city of Rennes.

France has been on edge since June 27, when a teenager was shot dead by a policeman for allegedly disobeying a traffic stop in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris. The officer who pulled the trigger on 17-year-old Nahel M. has been taken into custody on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter, but that has not stopped protesters.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Riots Police Interior Minister Twitter Traffic Rennes Paris June July Media

Recent Stories

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

3 hours ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

4 hours ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

4 hours ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

5 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

5 hours ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

6 hours ago
Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

6 hours ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

7 hours ago
 UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

7 hours ago
 Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

7 hours ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

8 hours ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

10 hours ago

More Stories From World