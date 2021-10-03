About 65% of Japanese Want Ruling Coalition to Retain Majority in Parliament - Poll

UrduPoint.com

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) Approximately 65% of the Japanese want the current ruling coalition to keep a majority in the lower house after the general election in November, a poll by the Yomiuri newspaper shows.

According to the poll, 50% are in favor of the ruling coalition having a small margin over the opposition, while 14% prefer the coalition enjoying a significant edge.

Meanwhile, 30% would like to see the opposition in control of the lower house.

The poll was conducted by phone among 2,140 respondents from August 17 to September 22

Earlier in the week, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Japan elected Fumio Kishida, a former foreign minister, as its leader.

On October 4, both houses of the parliament will vote on the new prime minister. Kishida expects to form a new cabinet the same day. He is set to deliver a program speech next week and after the October 14 debate to dissolve the lower house. Then, an election will be held presumably on November 7 or 14.

