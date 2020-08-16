About 65,000 People Take Part in Pro-Lukashenko Meeting in Minsk - Interior Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) About 65,000 people took part in the pro-government meeting in Minsk on Sunday to support incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko, Belarusian Interior Ministry's spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova told Sputnik.

"At the beginning of the event, the number of people stood at 65,000," Chemodanova said, adding that the meeting was held without incidents.