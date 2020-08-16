UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 65,000 People Take Part In Pro-Lukashenko Meeting In Minsk - Interior Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

About 65,000 People Take Part in Pro-Lukashenko Meeting in Minsk - Interior Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) About 65,000 people took part in the pro-government meeting in Minsk on Sunday to support incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko, Belarusian Interior Ministry's spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova told Sputnik.

"At the beginning of the event, the number of people stood at 65,000," Chemodanova said, adding that the meeting was held without incidents.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Minsk Sunday Event

Recent Stories

Global businesses enjoy combined offshore and free ..

6 minutes ago

MBRU joins group of institutions with full institu ..

51 minutes ago

&#039;Expo Live&#039; assists pandemic-hit innovat ..

1 hour ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 83,086

2 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo offers specialised care to lizards popu ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 210 new COVID-19 cases,123 recoverie ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.