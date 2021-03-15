UrduPoint.com
About 65Mln Vaccinations Done Against COVID-19 In China - Official

2021-03-15

About 65Mln Vaccinations Done Against COVID-19 in China - Official

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) China has administered around 65 million vaccine doses, Li Bin, the vice chairman of the National Health Commission, said on Monday.

"As of March 14, 64.98 million vaccinations against COVID-19 have been done in our country," Li said during a briefing.

The vice chair mentioned that at the current time, the vaccination is going in compliance with the principle of gradual promotion among the key groups of the population, people in the high-risk groups and others.

Li added that "the share of population inoculated against COVID-19 is steadily growing." He also said that the vaccination is free and voluntary, without mentioning how many people got either one dose or two doses.

The Chinese authorities approved four vaccines by Sinovac, Sinopharm and CanSino Biologics. In March China's top respiratory disease expert Zhong Nanshan stated that Beijing plans to inoculate 40 percent of the population against COVID-19 by June 2021.

