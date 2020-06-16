About 67% of Russians Consider Fight Against COVID-19 as Effective - Pollster

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) About 67 percent of Russians consider the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic to be effective, Valery Fedorov, the director general of the Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (VTsIOM), said on Tuesday.

According to him, there was a shift in attitudes starting mid-May that resulted in a growing positive outlook regarding the efforts to halt the spread of the disease.

"Right now, only 27 percent in Russia consider the fight against the pandemic in our country to be ineffective, either partially or totally, while the majority, approximately 67 percent, think that we have conducted quite an efficient fight," Fedorov said at an online meeting of the Lensky discussion club on the future of Russia's Far East region after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The corresponding survey was conducted on June 5, with 1,600 randomly selected respondents having been polled by phone.

Russia has confirmed a total of 545,458 cases, with a death toll of 7,284.