BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) About 70 exhibit items of famous museums of ancient and modern art located on the Museum Island in Berlin were damaged by unknown persons, Die Zeit weekly and the Deutschlandfunk broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing a joint investigation.

The attack took place on October 3, the public was not informed about the incident.

According to the publications, an unidentified vandal or a group of vandals doused at least 70 objects in the Pergamon Museum, the New Museum and the Alte Nationalgalerie (Old National Gallery) with oily liquid.

Ancient Egyptian sarcophagi, stone sculptures and paintings of the 19th century are among the damaged exhibit items.

The information about the attack was confirmed by the Berlin police and the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, the publications reported.