About 70% COVID-19 Cases Recently Detected in Colombia Caused by Omicron Variant

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) About 70% of COVID-19 cases recently detected in Colombia are related to the Omicron variant, Colombian Minister of Health and Social Protection Fernando Ruiz Gomez said on Friday.

"To date, the circulation of the Omicron variant (in the country) is very high.

Studies show that about 70% of the cases detected in recent days are related to the variant," the minister said during a broadcast aired on the health ministry's Twitter.

The politician went on to say that Colombia has advanced in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with over 77% Colombian residents vaccinated with at least a first dose.

As of January 7, Colombia has detected 5,242,672 COVID-19 cases, with 5,006,108 recovered and 130,191 dead.