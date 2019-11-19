UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 70 Injured Students From Besieged PolyU Surrender To Hong Kong Police - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 12:10 AM

About 70 Injured Students From Besieged PolyU Surrender to Hong Kong Police - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) About 70 injured students trapped at the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) surrendered on their own on Monday evening, the Apple Daily reported.

Hundreds of student protesters became trapped inside PolyU after police closed all university exits following violent clashes, which entailed demonstrators hurling petrol bombs, bamboo poles and bricks, and shooting arrows at police officers.

According to the Hong-Kong-based newspaper, paramedic teams were allowed to enter PolyU on Monday afternoon to treat injured students. As of 9 p.m. (13:00 GMT), some 70 people have surrendered.

During a press briefing earlier on Monday, John Lee, the secretary of security in Hong Kong, said that everyone trapped inside PolyU would be arrested for taking part in rioting.

He also called on them to leave the university peacefully and follow the instructions of the police.

The massive protests began in Hong Kong in early June over a controversial extradition bill, which was officially withdrawn in October. Frustrated with the local authorities' heavy-handed responses to the protests, the demonstrators expanded their demands to add an independent investigation into alleged police brutality and greater civil liberties, including universal suffrage, while calling for the resignation of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Beijing has repeatedly stated that the situation in Hong Kong is a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expressed full support for the actions of the local authorities.

Related Topics

Injured Petrol Police China Student Hong Kong June October Apple All

Recent Stories

Pompeo to Announce on Monday US Softening Stance o ..

13 minutes ago

Trump Admin. Issues 90-Day License for US Firms to ..

13 minutes ago

Death anniversary of Ch Rehmat Ali observed at Fai ..

37 minutes ago

50% of poor segment getting free medical facilitie ..

37 minutes ago

UN Envoy Says Hopes High for Success of Summit on ..

37 minutes ago

Civil, military leadership on same page over natio ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.