About 70% Of Britons Expect Plane Ticket Prices To Soar After Brexit - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 09:21 PM

About 70 percent of UK citizens believe that prices for flights to EU destinations will spike after the country leaves the bloc, a fresh Aviation Index survey revealed on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) About 70 percent of UK citizens believe that prices for flights to EU destinations will spike after the country leaves the bloc, a fresh Aviation Index survey revealed on Thursday.

The poll was conducted by research company Ipsos MORI for UK National Air Traffic Services in early March and aimed to explore attitudes of UK citizens toward flight safety, the possible impact of Brexit on the aviation industry, risks of terrorists attacks, sustainability issues and air traffic control.

"Seven in ten think that flights between the UK and destinations in the EU will become more expensive [25 percent expect prices to go up a lot, 45 percent a little]," Ipsos MORI said in a statement, adding that prices remained "the most important factor in choosing which airline to fly with.

"

The poll also found that the public was concerned over aircraft emissions, with the number of people prioritizing the reduction of the aviation industry's impact on the environment increasing by 8 percent compared to the previous year.

"Three in five think reducing emissions should be the priority for the aviation industry, an increase since 2018 [60 percent this year, 52 percent last year] and almost double the second most-mentioned priority [reducing noise]," the survey said.

At the same time, Ipsos MORI added that 32 percent of respondents said that they would refuse to pay additional money when booking a flight to help protect the environment, while 38 percent said they were ready to do so.

The survey was conducted online from March 4-7 among 1,012 UK adults.

