About 70% Of Inmates In Central Ecuadorian City Diagnosed With COVID-19 - Watchdog

Fri 22nd May 2020 | 01:30 AM

About 70% of Inmates in Central Ecuadorian City Diagnosed With COVID-19 - Watchdog

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) About 70 percent of inmates in the prison in the city of Ambato in central Ecuador have contracted the coronavirus disease, the National Service of Integral Attention to Adult People Deprived of Liberty and Juvenile Delinquents of Ecuador (SNAI) said on Thursday.

"Medical teams examined prisoners, who reported fatigue, and ran tests for the coronavirus among all prisoners, 420 people were sick, or 70 percent of the total number of prisoners," the government body said in a statement.

Given the situation, personal protective equipment was delivered to the prison, regular cleaning is carried out, and a special tunnel has been created to disinfect people and vehicles entering the territory.

In late April, one prisoner in the Ecuadorian capital of Quito died from the coronavirus.

As of Thursday, the country has confirmed as many as 35,306 cases of the disease, including 2,939 fatalities and 3,536 recoveries.

