About 70 People Recovered From Under Rubble After Earthquake in Turkey - Authorities

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) At least 70 people were recovered from under the rubble after a powerful earthquake in the western Turkish province of Izmir, local authorities said.

"Rescuers have taken 70 victims from under the rubble," Izmir Governor Yavuz Selim Kosger told the NTV broadcaster.

He added that at least four people had been killed and more than 150 injured in the earthquake.