UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 7,000-10,000 US Troops Will Take Part In DEFENDER Drills In Poland - Commander

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 07:25 PM

About 7,000-10,000 US Troops Will Take Part in DEFENDER Drills in Poland - Commander

About 7,000-10,000 US troops will take part in the large-scale exercises DEFENDER-Europe 20 in Poland alone, almost half of the total number of US soldiers participating in these drills, Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling, deputy commanding general of the US Army Europe, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) About 7,000-10,000 US troops will take part in the large-scale exercises DEFENDER-Europe 20 in Poland alone, almost half of the total number of US soldiers participating in these drills, Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling, deputy commanding general of the US Army Europe, said on Wednesday.

"The total number of soldiers from the United States [participating in the DEFENDER-Europe 20 drills] is going to be somewhere around 19,000 to 20,000. To be honest with you on how many of those specifically are in Poland, if I was gonna give you a guesstimation or an estimation, I think we're sitting in the realm of right about 7,000 to 10,000," Rohling told reporters via a conference call.

Set to take place across 10 countries, DEFENDER-Europe 20 exercises will see the biggest deployment of US military forces to Europe in the past 25 years. The drills are expected to involve 37,000 allied troops from 18 nations, including 17 NATO members and Georgia, and last several months through July. First drills-related movements of troops and equipment began in late February.

Related Topics

NATO Army Europe Poland Georgia United States February July From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage for citizen ..

43 minutes ago

Govt always respected courts' verdicts: Faisal Jav ..

3 minutes ago

2700kg polythene bags seized, six shopkeepers arre ..

3 minutes ago

Fehmida meets Ambassador of Qatar, discusses issue ..

3 minutes ago

Senate passes University of Islamabad Bill, 2020

3 minutes ago

Punjab Emergency Services provided care to 97,232 ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.