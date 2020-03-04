About 7,000-10,000 US Troops Will Take Part in DEFENDER Drills in Poland - Commander

About 7,000-10,000 US troops will take part in the large-scale exercises DEFENDER-Europe 20 in Poland alone, almost half of the total number of US soldiers participating in these drills, Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling, deputy commanding general of the US Army Europe, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) About 7,000-10,000 US troops will take part in the large-scale exercises DEFENDER-Europe 20 in Poland alone, almost half of the total number of US soldiers participating in these drills, Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling, deputy commanding general of the US Army Europe, said on Wednesday.

"The total number of soldiers from the United States [participating in the DEFENDER-Europe 20 drills] is going to be somewhere around 19,000 to 20,000. To be honest with you on how many of those specifically are in Poland, if I was gonna give you a guesstimation or an estimation, I think we're sitting in the realm of right about 7,000 to 10,000," Rohling told reporters via a conference call.

Set to take place across 10 countries, DEFENDER-Europe 20 exercises will see the biggest deployment of US military forces to Europe in the past 25 years. The drills are expected to involve 37,000 allied troops from 18 nations, including 17 NATO members and Georgia, and last several months through July. First drills-related movements of troops and equipment began in late February.