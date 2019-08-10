UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 7,000 Attend Authorized Rally In Central Moscow On Saturday - Police

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 05:18 PM

About 7,000 Attend Authorized Rally in Central Moscow on Saturday - Police

At least 7,000 people have gathered for an authorized demonstration in the center of Moscow, the Russian Interior Ministry's Main Directorate for Moscow said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) At least 7,000 people have gathered for an authorized demonstration in the center of Moscow, the Russian Interior Ministry's Main Directorate for Moscow said on Saturday.

"A rally authorized by the Moscow authorities is being held in the center of the capital on Academician Sakharov Avenue, from 2 p.m. (11:00 GMT) to 4 p.m. (13:00 GMT). As of 2 p.m., about 7,000 people have joined the event," the Moscow police said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the police said that it was informed by the organizers of the authorized rally in the Russian capital about the provocations planned by opposition figures at the demonstration.

The protests have been going on since mid-summer in the Russian capital. They were organized by opposition figures who were denied registration for the elections to the Moscow city council scheduled for September 8.

The previous rallies were unauthorized by the Moscow authorities.

Related Topics

Police Interior Ministry Moscow Russia September Event From Opposition

Recent Stories

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Informa ..

1 minute ago

Tanzania fuel tanker blast kills 60

17 minutes ago

Arafat Day serves values of tolerance, coexistence ..

20 minutes ago

Five nuclear agency staff died in Russia missile t ..

17 minutes ago

Separated Bangladeshi twins stable: doctors

17 minutes ago

IoK capital readies for Eid after protest broken u ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.