About 7,000 Attend Authorized Rally in Central Moscow on Saturday - Police

(@imziishan)

At least 7,000 people have gathered for an authorized demonstration in the center of Moscow, the Russian Interior Ministry's Main Directorate for Moscow said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) At least 7,000 people have gathered for an authorized demonstration in the center of Moscow, the Russian Interior Ministry's Main Directorate for Moscow said on Saturday.

"A rally authorized by the Moscow authorities is being held in the center of the capital on Academician Sakharov Avenue, from 2 p.m. (11:00 GMT) to 4 p.m. (13:00 GMT). As of 2 p.m., about 7,000 people have joined the event," the Moscow police said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the police said that it was informed by the organizers of the authorized rally in the Russian capital about the provocations planned by opposition figures at the demonstration.

The protests have been going on since mid-summer in the Russian capital. They were organized by opposition figures who were denied registration for the elections to the Moscow city council scheduled for September 8.

The previous rallies were unauthorized by the Moscow authorities.