About 7,000 Security Personnel Injured in Iranian Riots - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) About 7,000 members of the law enforcement and security forces were injured during the latest riots in Iran, Zohreh Elahian, a member of the parliament's Commission of National Security and Foreign Policy, said.

"The security forces were not allowed to use weapons against the rioters, that's why about 7,000 members of the law enforcement and security forces were injured in the recent unrest," Elahian was quoted as saying by the Mehr news agency.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranians blamed Amini's death on the morality police, alleging that officers hit her in the head while interrogating her.

The situation escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran's clerical rulers, posing one of the most serious challenges to Iran's theocracy since the 1979 revolution. Rioters systematically attack the state security forces, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to Tehran. Last week, Iranian media reported that a court had sentenced five defendants to death for killing a security officer. Eleven other defendants, including three minors, were given lengthy jail terms.

The Iranian authorities accuse Western countries of supporting the protesters and interfering in the country's domestic affairs.