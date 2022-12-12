UrduPoint.com

About 7,000 Security Personnel Injured In Iranian Riots - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2022 | 04:20 PM

About 7,000 Security Personnel Injured in Iranian Riots - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) About 7,000 members of the law enforcement and security forces were injured during the latest riots in Iran, Zohreh Elahian, a member of the parliament's Commission of National Security and Foreign Policy, said.

"The security forces were not allowed to use weapons against the rioters, that's why about 7,000 members of the law enforcement and security forces were injured in the recent unrest," Elahian was quoted as saying by the Mehr news agency.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranians blamed Amini's death on the morality police, alleging that officers hit her in the head while interrogating her.

The situation escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran's clerical rulers, posing one of the most serious challenges to Iran's theocracy since the 1979 revolution. Rioters systematically attack the state security forces, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to Tehran. Last week, Iranian media reported that a court had sentenced five defendants to death for killing a security officer. Eleven other defendants, including three minors, were given lengthy jail terms.

The Iranian authorities accuse Western countries of supporting the protesters and interfering in the country's domestic affairs.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Riots Police Iran Parliament Jail Died Tehran Media Court

Recent Stories

ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support fl ..

ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support flood-relief efforts

1 hour ago
 Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad cou ..

Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad court reserved verdict

1 hour ago
 Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in al ..

Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in all sectors

1 hour ago
 Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan force ..

Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan forces in Chaman is a matter of con ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs shares digital experience with South ..

Dubai Customs shares digital experience with South Korean delegation

3 hours ago
 TECNO inaugurates amazing discount deals in Collab ..

TECNO inaugurates amazing discount deals in Collaboration with Daraz 12:12 Year- ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.