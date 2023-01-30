About 7,100 Civilians Killed in Ukraine Since February 24 - UN Human Rights Office

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) About 7,100 civilians have been killed and another 11,500 have been injured in Ukraine since February 24, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Monday.

"From 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation's armed attack against Ukraine started, to 29 January 2023, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 18,657 civilian casualties in the country: 7,110 killed and 11,547 injured," the OHCHR said in a statement.

Since the beginning of 2023, 170 civilians have been killed and another 506 have been injured, the statement noted.

According to the statement, most of the casualties were recorded on the territories that were controlled by the Ukrainian government when casualties occurred (6,610 killed and 9,852 injured). As for the territories of Ukraine controlled by Russia, there have been 500 killed and 1,695 injured civilians, the report said.

Most of the reported civilian casualties were caused by explosive weapons including artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, missiles, and by air strikes, the statement read.