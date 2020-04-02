About 75 Percent of Asymptomatic COVID-19 Carriers Develop Symptoms Later - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Approximately 75 percent of people identified as asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus will develop symptoms at a later phrase, Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead of the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Wednesday during a briefing.

"From data that we have seen from China, in particular, we know that individuals who are identified [as asymptomatic], who are listed as asymptomatic, about 75 percent of those actually go on to develop symptoms," Van Kerkhove said.

The official added that these individuals should be instead labeled as pre-symptomatic, and that the transmission of COVID-19 is "driven" by the people listed as having no symptoms.

On Wednesday, China started to include asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers in the official statistics.

The most common symptoms of the coronavirus disease include fever, tiredness and dry cough, according to WHO.