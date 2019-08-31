About 750 People Participating in Unauthorized Rally in Central Moscow - Interior Ministry

Around 750 people are participating in an unauthorized action in central Moscow despite the police call to refrain from holding the rally, the press service of the Moscow department of the Interior Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) Around 750 people are participating in an unauthorized action in central Moscow despite the police call to refrain from holding the rally, the press service of the Moscow department of the Interior Ministry said.

"About 750 people are participating in a public event in the center of Moscow that was not authorized by the municipal authorities," the press service said in a statement.

On Friday, Moscow police urged the organizers of the unauthorized action to avoid holding it on Saturday, while Moscow residents were urged to refrain from participating in the event.

Also on Friday, the police said that calls were spreading on the internet for citizens to take part in a public event in the amphitheater on Khokhlovskaya Square. The police recalled that the law prescribes responsibility for organizing and participating in uncoordinated public events.