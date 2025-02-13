Open Menu

About 75,000 US Federal Workers Accept Trump Buyout Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 11:40 AM

About 75,000 US federal workers accept Trump buyout program

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Roughly 75,000 US Federal workers had accepted the Trump administration’s "deferred resignation" offer as of late Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the Office of Personnel Management.

The attrition rate for the federal workforce was 5.9% in fiscal year 2023, according to the Partnership for Public Service.

Earlier in the day, US District Judge George A. O'Toole Jr. allowed the resignation offer to proceed, overturning his previous order that had temporarily halted it.

He said in his ruling that the unions that sued to stop the offer did not have the necessary legal standing to bring the case.

The deferred resignations are part of President Donald Trump's vision to cut wasteful and unnecessary government spending under his newly-created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) headed up by Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk.

The White House expects the move to save US taxpayers $100 billion a year.

Recent Stories

World Governments Summit closing day to focus on f ..

World Governments Summit closing day to focus on future governments

27 minutes ago
 Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afgh ..

Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab posit ..

Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab position on Gaza reconstruction

9 hours ago
 Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstru ..

Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstruction

9 hours ago
Artemis Agreement signatories commit to continued ..

Artemis Agreement signatories commit to continued openness and transparency in s ..

9 hours ago
 MBRSG, UNDP sign MoU to advance digital transforma ..

MBRSG, UNDP sign MoU to advance digital transformation, AI governance

9 hours ago
 Bain & Company, WGS launch AI-enabled sustainabili ..

Bain & Company, WGS launch AI-enabled sustainability readiness tool to accelerat ..

9 hours ago
 UAE re-elected to UNWTO Executive Council

UAE re-elected to UNWTO Executive Council

10 hours ago
 Coalition talks collapse between Austria's Freedom ..

Coalition talks collapse between Austria's Freedom, People's parties

10 hours ago
 US opposes any plan to annex Ukraine to NATO

US opposes any plan to annex Ukraine to NATO

10 hours ago

More Stories From World