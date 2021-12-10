About 80 Civilian Ships in Kerch Strait Now - Marinetraffic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) More than 80 civilian ships are currently in the Kerch Strait, where the Ukrainian ship Donbass is heading to, according to ship tracker Marinetraffic.

According to Russia's Federal Security Service, the Ukrainian Navy's command ship Donbass is moving toward the Kerch Strait, ignoring demands to change the course. The ship left the port of Mariupol and moved in the direction of the Kerch Strait.