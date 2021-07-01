About 80% of German Citizens Oppose Obligatory Vaccination Against COVID-19 - Poll

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) About 80 percent of German citizens oppose obligatory vaccinations against COVID-19, while only over 20 percent welcome this idea, a poll conducted by Forsa for the RTL and NTV broadcasters shows.

The exact share of opponents of mandatory vaccination stands at 77 percent, while the share of supporters at 22 percent.

According to the poll, people aged over 60 years and supporters of the ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party, Christian Social Union (CSU), are more optimistic about mandatory vaccination, while supporters of the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) are main opponents of such move.

The poll was conducted on June 25-28 and involved 1,000 respondents.