About 80% of Japanese Companies Want Evacuation of Employees From India - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) Approximately 80% of Japanese companies with branches in India have recalled or are planning to recall their employees due to the Indian epidemiological situation, Japan's NHK broadcaster reported on Saturday.

There are 1,455 Japanese companies and enterprises in India, according to the report. Most of them want to recall employees because of the ongoing COVID-19 rage in India ” the country detected 326,000 new cases and 3,890 new deaths on Saturday alone. Another reason is that the focus on COVID-19 has undermined health care capacity in case of other diseases, the broadcaster said.

However, returning to Japan requires a negative PCR test, which is not something easy to get in India at the moment.

There are large queues in the laboratories, which itself is an infection hazard, and the results may not be ready on time for the flight. In this regard, the Japanese embassy will reportedly open a temporary lab on Monday, where India-based citizens will be able to safely and quickly do the test.

India comes second in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Saturday. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, the total number of people with COVID-19 has exceeded 24 million, including over 262,000 deaths. The number of new cases has exceeded 300,000 per day for more than two weeks in a row, which is more than in any other country in the world.