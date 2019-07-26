About 80% of South Koreans Reluctant to Buy Japanese Goods Over Trade Row - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Eight in every 10 South Koreans feel reluctant to buy goods and services from Japan after the latter introduced restrictions on several high-tech product exports to their country in what was thought to be response to a row over wartime reparations, South Korean media reported on Friday, citing a survey conducted by Gallup Korea.

On July 1, Japan announced restrictions on exports of three chemical materials to South Korea ” fluorinated polyimides, photoresist and hydrogen fluoride ” that are vital to the production of semiconductors and displays. The South Korean public has called for a boycott on Japanese goods and services in retaliation.

Eighty percent of respondents said they were reluctant to buy Japanese products, reasons for which included peer pressure, 15 percent said they had nothing against such purchases, while 5 percent declined to answer, the Yonhap news agency wrote, citing the survey findings.

Asked about which country they thought would suffer the most damage from the trade row, 54 percent of respondents named South Korea, 27 percent said Japan, and 11 percent said both countries would be affected equally, the news agency added.

Another finding was that half of those surveyed evaluated the government's handling of the situation positively, while 35 percent felt the opposite, Yonhap added.

The poll was conducted among 1,006 adults aged 19 or older across South Korea between Tuesday and Thursday.

Japan's export restrictions are widely seen as a response to a series of court rulings in South Korea that have obligated a number of Japanese companies to pay reparations to former Korean workers who were forced into labor during World War II by Japan, a colonial power at the time.

Japan's official position regarding the reparations is that the bilateral 1965 Treaty on Basic Relations had fully resolved the matter, meaning that, from Tokyo's point of view, the South Korean court rulings go against previous bilateral agreements.