UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 8,000 Militants Threaten Afghan-Tajik Border Security - CIS Official

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 12:13 AM

About 8,000 Militants Threaten Afghan-Tajik Border Security - CIS Official

Around 8,000 militants of the Taliban Islamist movement and the Islamic State terror group (IS, outlawed in Russia) remain in Afghanistan near the border with Tajikistan, aggravating security situation in the region, Chairman of the Coordination Service of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Border Troops' Commanders, Col. Gen. Alexander Manilov, said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Around 8,000 militants of the Taliban Islamist movement and the Islamic State terror group (IS, outlawed in Russia) remain in Afghanistan near the border with Tajikistan, aggravating security situation in the region, Chairman of the Coordination Service of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Border Troops' Commanders, Col. Gen. Alexander Manilov, said on Thursday.

"The most difficult situation is currently recorded on the Tajik-Afghan border, according to the heads of border services. A large number of militants - from the Taliban and the Islamic State - have recently arrived there. According to our estimations, about 8,000 militants, who arrived from hotpots such as Iraq, Syria and others, are deployed there," Manilov said after the meeting of the CIS council of border guard chiefs.

According to the official, most of the militants are from Caucasian and African nations.

Manilov pointed out that the CIS border services' officials had adopted a document on strengthening border security in 2020-2025. He also added that the participants of the meeting had discussed the schedule of joint drills, aimed at boosting the CIS border security.

The Commonwealth of Independent States comprises 11 states that emerged as a result of the dissolution of the Soviet Union: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Militants Syria Ukraine Russia Iraq Armenia Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Belarus Tajikistan Turkmenistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Moldova Border From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in 141st Assembly of IPU in Serbi ..

1 minute ago

Northern beat Sindh in National T20 Cup

30 minutes ago

Lord Qurban raises Kashmir issue at British Parlia ..

30 minutes ago

Efforts being made to end dengue: Health deptt

30 minutes ago

Russian Security Council Chief Lauds Russia-China ..

30 minutes ago

Trump Says 'Great News' Out of Erdogan-Pence Meeti ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.