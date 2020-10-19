UrduPoint.com
About 8,000 People Took Part In Sunday Protests Across Belarus - Interior Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Around 8,000 people took part in 16 unauthorized opposition protests throughout Belarus on Sunday, Belarusian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova said on Monday.

"Yesterday, October 18, 16 rallies were recorded in various regions of the country, with the number of participants amounting to about 8,000 people," Chemodanova wrote on Telegram, adding that "the Interior Ministry took the necessary measures to maintain order and ensure public safety."

According to the spokeswoman, the majority of protesters ” about 7,000 people ” rallied in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, while the rallies in other cities did not exceed 100 participants.

"A total of 280 citizens were detained yesterday for violating the law on mass events, including 215 in Minsk," the Interior Ministry's press service said on Telegram.

Nationwide protests have been ongoing in Belarus since the August 9 election in which President Alexander Lukashenko secured his sixth term. The opposition has refused to recognize the official results and continues holding rallies, with the largest ones taking place on weekends.

