About 8,000 Troops From 18 Countries Participate In Africa Lion 2023 Drills - AFRICOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Almost 8,000 military personnel from 18 countries are participating in the African Lion 2023 drills in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said on Thursday.

"Eighteen nations and approximately 8,000 personnel will participate in African Lion 2023, U.S. Africa Command's largest annual combined, joint exercise that will take place in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia from May 13-June 18, 2023," the statement said.

The drills will feature combined arms live fire exercises, a maritime exercise, and an air exercise with US C-130J Super Hercules, KC-135 Stratotanker, F-16 Fighting Falcons, and bomber aircraft, it added.

The program also includes multiple chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear response, and other exercises, according to the statement.

"AL23 (African Lion 2023) provides an opportunity to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative readiness training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands including U.S. Africa Command, U.S. European Command, and U.S. Central Command; as well as strategic maritime choke points and global shipping lanes," AFRICOM said.

The exercise strengthens shared defense capabilities and cooperation to counter transnational threats and violent extremist organizations, it added.