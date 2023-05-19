UrduPoint.com

About 8,000 Troops From 18 Countries Participate In Africa Lion 2023 Drills - AFRICOM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2023 | 12:50 AM

About 8,000 Troops From 18 Countries Participate In Africa Lion 2023 Drills - AFRICOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Almost 8,000 military personnel from 18 countries are participating in the African Lion 2023 drills in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said on Thursday.

"Eighteen nations and approximately 8,000 personnel will participate in African Lion 2023, U.S. Africa Command's largest annual combined, joint exercise that will take place in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia from May 13-June 18, 2023," the statement said.

The drills will feature combined arms live fire exercises, a maritime exercise, and an air exercise with US C-130J Super Hercules, KC-135 Stratotanker, F-16 Fighting Falcons, and bomber aircraft, it added.

The program also includes multiple chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear response, and other exercises, according to the statement.

"AL23 (African Lion 2023) provides an opportunity to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative readiness training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands including U.S. Africa Command, U.S. European Command, and U.S. Central Command; as well as strategic maritime choke points and global shipping lanes," AFRICOM said.

The exercise strengthens shared defense capabilities and cooperation to counter transnational threats and violent extremist organizations, it added.

Related Topics

Africa Fire Nuclear Tunisia Senegal Ghana Morocco May From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed visits Education Interface Exhibiti ..

Saif bin Zayed visits Education Interface Exhibition and Middle East Youth Confe ..

22 minutes ago
 JUI (S) urges consensus, unity to address country' ..

JUI (S) urges consensus, unity to address country's challenges

1 hour ago
 Death Toll From Flooding in Northern Italy Rises t ..

Death Toll From Flooding in Northern Italy Rises to 13 - Reports

1 hour ago
 100 maunds fake cotton seed seized in Khanewal

100 maunds fake cotton seed seized in Khanewal

1 hour ago
 Federal Reserve Official James Bullard Promotes Ra ..

Federal Reserve Official James Bullard Promotes Raising Interest Rates Again in ..

1 hour ago
 Xinjiang Chamber of Commerce and Traders delegatio ..

Xinjiang Chamber of Commerce and Traders delegation to help in promotion of trad ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.