About 850,000 People in Western Japan Evacuated Amid Heavy Rains - Emergency Agency

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The Japanese authorities are evacuating 847,500 people in three prefectures in western Japan over potential floods and landslides, which could be caused by ongoing heavy rains, the Japanese Fire and Disaster Management Agency said on Wednesday.

The agency said that the evacuations were taking place in the prefectures of Saga, Fukuoka and Nagasaki, with over 355,000 houses in 14 cities coming under threat of destruction.

According to media reports, the Saga railway station is already flooded.

Heavy rains are expected in the coming days in northern regions of the Kyushu island, as well as other regions up to Tokyo.