About 89 Million Medical Masks Required for COVID-19 Response Each Month - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) About 89 million medical masks are needed to fight the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) each month, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement.

"For examination gloves, that figure goes up to 76 million, while international demand for goggles stands at 1.6 million per month," it said.