UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 89 Million Medical Masks Required For COVID-19 Response Each Month - WHO

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 10:00 AM

About 89 Million Medical Masks Required for COVID-19 Response Each Month - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) About 89 million medical masks are needed to fight the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) each month, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement.

"Based on WHO modelling, an estimated 89 million medical masks are required for the COVID-19 response each month," the WHO said.

"For examination gloves, that figure goes up to 76 million, while international demand for goggles stands at 1.6 million per month," it said.

Related Topics

World Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Frame global policies to prevent anothe ..

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

Education Ministry announces early 4-week spring v ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Malaysia discuss ways t ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Greek PM discuss bilateral ties ..

9 hours ago

UAE lowers interest rates on CDs as of 4 March

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.