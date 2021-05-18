About 90 Missiles Launched From Gaza Toward Israel Since Monday Night - Israeli Military

Nearly 90 missiles have been launched from Gaza toward Israel since Monday evening and 20 of them fell in the Palestinian enclave, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Nearly 90 missiles have been launched from Gaza toward Israel since Monday evening and 20 of them fell in the Palestinian enclave, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday.

"As of 7:00 am [4:00 GMT]: around 90 launches from the Gaza Strip toward Israel were identified starting from 7:00 pm yesterday. Nearly 20 missiles fell in the Gaza Strip," the military said.

Clashes in East Jerusalem in early May led to the worst violence between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in recent years. Palestinian militants have launched over 3,350 rockets toward Israel, according to the IDF.

In response, Israel has fired retaliatory strikes against Gaza. According to the latest information, 10 people were killed in Israel and 50 were seriously wounded. The number of victims in Palestine reached 212, 61 of whom are children.