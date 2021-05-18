UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 90 Missiles Launched From Gaza Toward Israel Since Monday Night - Israeli Military

Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 12:53 PM

About 90 Missiles Launched From Gaza Toward Israel Since Monday Night - Israeli Military

Nearly 90 missiles have been launched from Gaza toward Israel since Monday evening and 20 of them fell in the Palestinian enclave, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Nearly 90 missiles have been launched from Gaza toward Israel since Monday evening and 20 of them fell in the Palestinian enclave, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday.

"As of 7:00 am [4:00 GMT]: around 90 launches from the Gaza Strip toward Israel were identified starting from 7:00 pm yesterday. Nearly 20 missiles fell in the Gaza Strip," the military said.

Clashes in East Jerusalem in early May led to the worst violence between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in recent years. Palestinian militants have launched over 3,350 rockets toward Israel, according to the IDF.

In response, Israel has fired retaliatory strikes against Gaza. According to the latest information, 10 people were killed in Israel and 50 were seriously wounded. The number of victims in Palestine reached 212, 61 of whom are children.

Related Topics

Militants Israel Palestine Gaza Jerusalem May From

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$67.52 a barrel ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Naryshkin Says EU Tries to Accuse Russia ..

12 minutes ago

Eyewitness Recounts Unparalleled Groundswell of Ha ..

12 minutes ago

Russia to Be Ready to Start Creating Robotic Nucle ..

12 minutes ago

S.Korea reports 247 more cases of COVID-19 variant ..

12 minutes ago

Man shot and injured following dispute between two ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.