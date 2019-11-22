UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 90% Of Displaced People In Burkina Faso Living Without Shelter - UNHCR

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 06:34 PM

About 90% of Displaced People in Burkina Faso Living Without Shelter - UNHCR

Terrorist attacks and instability have forced thousands of civilians to leave their homes in Burkina Faso, with about 90 percent of the displaced people living without shelter, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Terrorist attacks and instability have forced thousands of civilians to leave their homes in Burkina Faso, with about 90 percent of the displaced people living without shelter, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Friday.

"With almost 500,000 currently displaced, a recent upsurge of violent attacks by militants on military personnel and civilians is forcing thousands more to flee their homes in search of safety. About 300,000 people have been displaced in just the last four months in the country. The number of those displaced could reach 650,000 by the end of the year ... It is estimated that only 10 percent of the shelter needs of the displaced people in Burkina Faso is covered at the moment," the agency said.

According to the statement, as danger grips the north-eastern parts of the country, the UNHCR and its partners are facing severe challenges in accessing those displaced.

"UNHCR is scaling up its relief efforts by urgently acquiring more shelter to complement the 3,335 already distributed and 1,880 currently being constructed in both the Sahel and Centre Nord regions," the UNHCR said.

The northern part of Burkina Faso, as well as the border regions of Mali and Niger, have been suffering from attacks of Islamist groups linked to the al-Qaeda and Islamic State terrorist organizations (both banned in Russia).

Earlier in November, at least 37 people were killed and 60 others were injured in an attack on a convoy of the Semafo gold producer in Burkina Faso's eastern Est region.

In August of 2014, Operation Barkhane was launched by France, Mali, Burkina Faso and a number of other regional countries to combat various militant groups active in the Sahel region in Africa.

Related Topics

Africa Injured Attack Terrorist Militants United Nations Russia France Nord Mali Burkina Faso Niger August November Border Gold From Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Another case of child rape-cum-murder: Rawalpindi ..

35 minutes ago

Trailer of Saach Film launched at Pakistan High Co ..

1 minute ago

49 minutes ago

Revenue target may be missed by Rs650 billion: Mia ..

52 minutes ago

'Not here to save my seat but to bring real change ..

55 minutes ago

AJK to plant 555 mln trees in four years

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.