About 90 Syrians Return Home From Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) About 90 Syrian refugees have returned home from Lebanon in the past 24-hour period, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said on Wednesday.

The ministry reported that another 88 Syrian refugees, including 27 women and 45 children, had come back from Lebanon in the last 24 hours through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces cleared 2.5 hectares (6.1 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, discovering and defusing five explosive devices, the ministry stated.