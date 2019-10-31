UrduPoint.com
About 900 US Servicemen May Stay In Syria After Pull Out From Country - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) About 900 US servicemen may stay in Syria after US troops withdrawal from the country and after new deployments are done, media reported, citing sources.

Earlier in October, US President Donald Trump said that the US troops had begun pulling out from northern Syria. US Defense Secretary Mark Esper, said later that Washington would withdraw another 1,000 troops from Syria.

According to The New York Times, as of this week, at least 500 of the original 1,000 servicemen in Syria have left, and the withdrawal will continue until roughly 250 troops are left, largely deployed to the Syrian Deir ez-Zor province. In addition, mechanized troops are soon expected to join the initial group, bringing the total number of troops guarding the oil fields to about 500.

The media outlet combined this figure with the US troops stationed in the US-controlled zone around its unauthorized military base near At Tanf and revealed that the total number of US servicemen in Syria will amount to about 900.

This number could easily rise in case of re-emergence of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish units and IS. The United States and Turkey came to an agreement on October 17 for a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters.

As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a deal to facilitate the withdrawal of the Kurdish troops and their weapons from the 18-mile safe zone within 150 hours and establish joint patrols in the operation zone along the Turkish border.

