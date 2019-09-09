UrduPoint.com
About 920,000 Households Face Power Outage In Japan As Typhoon Faxai Hits Tokyo - Company

Mon 09th September 2019 | 07:00 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) About 920,000 Japanese households have faced temporary power outage after the typhoon Faxai hit the country's capital of Tokyo bringing heavy rains and winds, the TEPCO energy company said Monday.

The company apologized for the temporary inconvenience and promised to restore the power as soon as possible.

The typhoon caused massive flight and train delays. The maximum wind speed reached 216 kph (134 miles per hour). The storm is currently moving toward the Pacific Ocean, according to the weather officials.

According to media reports, at least 20 people were injured as a result of landslide provoked by heavy rains in the prefecture of Chiba neighboring Tokyo.

