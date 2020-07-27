UrduPoint.com
About Half Of 200 Migrants Who Fled Sicily Reception Center Caught Overnight - Police

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:18 PM

About Half of 200 Migrants Who Fled Sicily Reception Center Caught Overnight - Police

At least 184 migrants fled from a reception center in Sicily before completing a mandatory quarantine, with 125 of them already caught overnight, the Italian police said on Monday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) At least 184 migrants fled from a reception center in Sicily before completing a mandatory quarantine, with 125 of them already caught overnight, the Italian police said on Monday.

According to the police, all the migrants that are still on the run have tested negative for COVID-19.

The local media have said that the recent escape was the third such incident in Sicily that has occurred place in July. President of Sicily Nello Musumeci on Monday condemned the Italian government's response to the migrant issue, while Roberto Gambino, the mayor of the Sicilian town of Caltanissetta, where the migrant reception center is located, has called on the authorities to relocate the center elsewhere.

Italy is experiencing a surge in the migrant flow during the summer. The reception center on the island of Lampedusa is housing some 1,000 migrants, ten times its capacity, and rescue operations at sea are being carried out daily.

According to Italy's Interior Ministry, over 11,000 migrants have arrived in Italy since the beginning of the year via the Mediterranean Sea route.

