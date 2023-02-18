About Half of EU Member States Ready to Jointly Produce Munitions for Kiev - Morawiecki

About a half of EU member states are ready to finance and establish joint production of munitions for Ukraine in as large volumes as possible, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Saturday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) About a half of EU member states are ready to finance and establish joint production of munitions for Ukraine in as large volumes as possible, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Saturday.

"We are constructing - I have talked about this with the Estonian Prime Minister, as she raises this topic - a coalition of member states that would be ready to produce ammunition together, finance the munitions production in as large volumes as possible," Morawiecki told reporters, adding "I can estimate that today it is already a half of EU countries."

Earlier in the day, Morawiecki said at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) that Poland was ready to supply MiG-29 fighter aircraft to Ukraine only together with other NATO countries.

In January, MSC Chairman Christoph Heusgen, spoke in favor of sending fighter jets to Ukraine, in particular, US-made F-16 fighters or Soviet-made fighters from the old stocks of the German Democratic Republic.

Kiev has long been asking the US and other NATO allies for F-16 fighter jets to use against Russia. Politico reported in January, citing sources, that a group of US military officials was quietly lobbying the delivery of F-16s to Kiev and that it was gathering momentum in the US Defense Department amid Ukraine's preparations for a planned offensive this spring.