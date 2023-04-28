UrduPoint.com

About Half Of Russian Citizens Say Anxiety Prevails In Their Circle - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 03:50 PM

About Half of Russian Citizens Say Anxiety Prevails in Their Circle - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) As many as 45% of Russian citizens think anxiety prevails among their relatives, friends, colleagues and acquaintances, according to a poll by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) released on Friday.

Nevertheless, almost half of Russian citizens (49%) consider the average sentiment in their immediate circle to be calm, with another 6% of respondents finding the question difficult to answer.

The representative weekly opinion poll was conducted by the FOM among Russian citizens aged 18 and above, from April 21-23, 2023.

The survey was carried out by means of interviews at the respondent's residence, with 1,500 people from 104 cities and villages in 53 regions taking part. The margin of error does not exceed 3.6%.

