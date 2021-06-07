UrduPoint.com
About Half Of US Withdrawal From Afghanistan Complete - CENTCOM Commander

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 09:41 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The US military has completed roughly half of its withdrawal from Afghanistan, putting it on track to meet the September withdrawal deadline, US Central Command (CENTCOM) head Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said on Monday.

"We are continuing to execute a safe and deliberate withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan at the direction of our President and in concert with our NATO allies and partners. We've completed about half of the entire retrograde process, and we will meet the September deadline to complete the full withdrawal from Afghanistan," McKenzie said.

