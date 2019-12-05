About Quarter Million People Take Part in Paris Pension Strike - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) As many as 250,000 people are taking part in a protest strike against a pension reform that started in Paris on Thursday, media reported, citing the General Confederation of Labour national trade union.

The mass rally began at around 2.00 p.m. (13:00 GMT) at the Paris Est Train Station, en route to Place de la Nations. Among the strike's organizers were a number of the largest trade unions in France. To ensure security in the French capital, 6,000 police officers and gendarmes were mobilized, according to the BFMTV broadcaster.

Some demonstrations turned into riots and clashes with the police.

A number of radical protesters broke shop windows, set trash bins on fire and threw firecrackers and explosive packets at police, who responded with tear gas.

This is the largest nationwide strike since Emmanuel Macron was elected president more than two years ago, which comes as a result of the government's proposal to replace a generous pension system with a points-based scheme, angering railroad employees, teachers, police and other public workers.