UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About Quarter Million People Take Part In Paris Pension Strike - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 11:10 PM

About Quarter Million People Take Part in Paris Pension Strike - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) As many as 250,000 people are taking part in a protest strike against a pension reform that started in Paris on Thursday, media reported, citing the General Confederation of Labour national trade union.

The mass rally began at around 2.00 p.m. (13:00 GMT) at the Paris Est Train Station, en route to Place de la Nations. Among the strike's organizers were a number of the largest trade unions in France. To ensure security in the French capital, 6,000 police officers and gendarmes were mobilized, according to the BFMTV broadcaster.

Some demonstrations turned into riots and clashes with the police.

A number of radical protesters broke shop windows, set trash bins on fire and threw firecrackers and explosive packets at police, who responded with tear gas.

This is the largest nationwide strike since Emmanuel Macron was elected president more than two years ago, which comes as a result of the government's proposal to replace a generous pension system with a points-based scheme, angering railroad employees, teachers, police and other public workers.

Related Topics

Fire Protest Riots Police France Paris Gas Media Government Labour

Recent Stories

Classes to be started in Cadet College Mamad Ghat ..

43 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity meets UN Chie ..

59 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

59 minutes ago

Sri Lankan President receives UAE Ambassador in Co ..

59 minutes ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi opens City Center Almaza in Cairo

1 hour ago

Putin: Cold Reception of Missile Moratorium Propos ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.