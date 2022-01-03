About Quarter of Children 5-11 Year Old in US Received At Least 1 COVID-19 Vaccine - FDA

(@FahadShabbir)

Only a quarter of children 5-11 years old in the United States have received with at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, US Food and Drug Administration Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Director Peter Marks said on Monday

"Only about 25% of eligible five- to 11-year-olds have been vaccinated," Marks told reporters.

The percentage of adolescents who have been fully vaccinated is even lower at just over 14%, according to data compiled by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In November, the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children between five and 11 years old.

The CDC reported last month that children in that age bracket were reporting local and systemic reactions after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines.