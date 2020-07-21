UrduPoint.com
About Third Of US Citizens Say Country's COVID Death Toll Lower Than Official Count - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:40 PM

About Third of US Citizens Say Country's COVID Death Toll Lower Than Official Count - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Nearly one-third of US citizens do not believe that the country's death toll from the coronavirus is as high as the official count, according to a fresh survey by Axios/Ipsos polls published on Tuesday.

"Almost a third (31%) of Americans believe the real death toll of the pandemic is less than the 135,000 officially reported as of mid-July. A similarly worded question in April found that a quarter (23%) said the official count inflated the actual toll," Ipsos said in a press release.

According to the findings, among those who believe that the real number of COVID-19 fatalities is lower are mainly Republicans (59 percent, up from 40 percent in May) and people who receive most of their political information from Fox news (61 percent, up from 44 percent in May).

"Democrats (61% from 63%) continue to mostly believe the real toll of the pandemic is greater than what has been officially reported," the press release added.

In addition, the survey found that trust in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state governments has decreased by 15 percentage points since early April and amounts to 70 percent and 57 percent, respectively. The Federal government and the White House are among the least trusted by public authorities ” 35 and 31 percent, respectively.

The Axios/Ipsos poll was conducted from July 17-20 among 1,037 adults at the age of 18 years old or older.

