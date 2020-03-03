Above-average temperatures likely around the World due to climate change

Many parts of the world are likely to see above-average temperatures over the next few months even without a natural El Nino effect which pushes up the mercury, experts said

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Many parts of the world are likely to see above-average temperatures over the next few months even without a natural El Nino effect which pushes up the mercury, experts said.

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), a Geneva-based U.N. agency, warned that the signal from human-induced climate change was now as powerful as the natural phenomenon which drives warmer temperatures.

The WMO said there was a 60% chance of a neutral situation, without an El Nino or its opposite La Nina, over the months from March to May. There is only a 35% chance of an El Nino developing and just 5% for a La Nina.

The El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is a naturally occurring phenomenon in the Pacific which has a warming influence on global temperatures and is also linked to heavy rains, floods and droughts.

Despite the likely absence of an El Nino, the WMO forecasts that there will be above-average sea surface temperatures in many parts of the world, which will lead to higher than normal land temperatures.

Climate change is contributing to the above-average sea surface temperature and air temperature forecast, the WMO said.

The UN agency's secretary-general Petteri Taalas said: Even ENSO neutral months are warmer than in the past, as air and sea surface temperatures and ocean heat have increased due to climate change.

With more than 90% of the energy trapped by greenhouse gases going into the ocean, ocean heat content is at record levels.

Thus, 2016 was the warmest year on record as a result of a combination of a strong El Nino and human-induced global warming. 2019 was the second-warmest year on record, even though there was no strong El Nino.

We just had the warmest January on record. The signal from human-induced climate change is now as powerful as that from a major natural force of nature,he added.