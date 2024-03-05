Above-normal Temperatures For March-May Due To El Nino: UN
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The warming El Nino weather phenomenon that peaked in December was one of the five strongest ever recorded, the United Nations said Tuesday, predicting that it would produce above-normal temperatures from now to May.
Though El Nino is now gradually weakening, its impact will continue over the coming months by fuelling the heat trapped in the atmosphere by greenhouse gases, the UN's World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said.
Therefore "above normal temperatures are predicted over almost all land areas between March and May", the WMO said in a quarterly update.
El Nino, the large-scale warming of surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, typically has the greatest impact on the global climate in the year after it develops, in this instance 2024.
It is a naturally occurring climate pattern typically associated with increased heat worldwide, as well as drought in some parts of the world and heavy rains elsewhere.
The weather phenomenon occurs on average every two to seven years, and episodes typically last nine to 12 months.
Conditions oscillate between El Nino and its generally cooling opposite La Nina, with neutral conditions in between.
Recent Stories
US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government
Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024
Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi
PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy
Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election
US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot
HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20
Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..
Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes
Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Russia
More Stories From World
-
EU seeks to boost defence two years after Russia's Ukraine invasion12 minutes ago
-
Five things to know about the EU's landmark digital act12 minutes ago
-
Envoys focus on Beijing's policy goals during Two Sessions22 minutes ago
-
Supercharged EU armed - at last - to take on tech titans22 minutes ago
-
PV provides impetus for rural low-carbon development42 minutes ago
-
Above-normal temperatures for March-May due to El Nino: UN52 minutes ago
-
Bairstow under pressure in 100th Test after lean India series1 hour ago
-
Trade, submarines feature at ASEAN talks in Australia1 hour ago
-
Police charge Chelsea star Sam Kerr with 'racially aggravated offence'1 hour ago
-
Football star Kerr pleads not guilty to racially aggravated offence2 hours ago
-
Haiti capital 'paralyzed' after unrest, PM still abroad2 hours ago
-
JetBlue, Spirit Airlines cancel merger after blocked by US court3 hours ago