Abramovich Involved In Ensuring Certain Contacts Between Russia, Ukraine - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Abramovich Involved in Ensuring Certain Contacts Between Russia, Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Russian businessman Roman Abramovich is involved in ensuring certain contacts between Moscow and Kiev but is not an official member of the Russian delegation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Roman Abramovich is involved in ensuring certain contacts between the Russian and Ukrainian sides, and he is not an official member of the delegation," Peskov told reporters, adding that his involvement is approved by both sides.

The spokesman also denied claims that Kremlin is involved in alleged posioning of Abramovich, and called such reports a "part of the information war."

