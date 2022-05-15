UrduPoint.com

Abramovich's Representative Refutes Reports On Arrests Of Property In Portugal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2022) A representative of Russian businessman Roman Abramovich denied that the businessman had had his property seized in Portugal.

On Saturday, media reported that Portugal, at the request of the Portuguese Foreign Ministry, froze Abramovich's real estate in the Quinta do Lago community worth $10 million.

"Mr. Abramovich has no property in Portugal," Abramovich's representative told Sputnik.

In March, the United Kingdom, in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, imposed sanctions on several Russian businessmen, including Abramovich, who owned English Football Club Chelsea since 2003.

