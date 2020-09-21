Abrams Says Iran Will Pay 'Heavy Price' if Conducts Acts of Terrorism Against US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) US Special Representative for Iran Elliott Abrams said during a conference call on Monday that Iran will pay a heavy price if it carries out acts of terrorism against Americans.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said during a think tank event that Iran has not closed the book on potentially retaliating against the United States for the assassination of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq earlier this year.

"Iranian threats of acts of terrorism need to be taken seriously, it is a little bit surprising that such threats of acts of terrorism come from a foreign minister.

.. should Iran commit acts of terrorism against Americans, you can be sure that they will pay a very heavy price," Abrams said.

Earlier this month, US media reported that the United States believes Iran has been plotting to assassinate the US ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks in retaliation for the killing of Soleimani.

President Donald Trump vowed to respond with an attack that would be "1,000 times greater in magnitude" if Iran carries out any attack in any form against the United States.